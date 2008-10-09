High-End Eateries Hungry for Customers

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
josiah-citrin.jpg

Some Los Angeles-area dining establishments usually bustling with moguls, agents and stars are starting to see a downturn in patronage as a result of the slumping economy, according to a report in today's Los Angeles Times.

At Melisse, one of three Michelin Guide two-star restaurants in Southern California, the flow of diners slowed down almost overnight. "Just in the last two weeks you get the feeling that everything has changed," chef-owner Josiah Citrin (pictured) told the paper
Some Los Angeles-area dining establishments usually bustling with moguls, agents and stars are starting to see a downturn in patronage as a result of the slumping economy, according to a report in today's Los Angeles Times.

At Melisse, one of three Michelin Guide two-star restaurants in Southern California, the flow of diners slowed down almost overnight. "Just in the last two weeks you get the feeling that everything has changed," chef-owner Josiah Citrin (pictured) told the paper.

At the same time, costs for staples such as milk, butter and flour have gone up, the later by as much as 60 percent, according to the report. What's more, a half empty restaurant can cost nearly as much to staff as a full one.

The economic effects are similar at other L.A.-area A-list eateries, including Tom Colicchio's Craft, where he tries to cut costs by turning off lights and air conditioning after hours. The chef advises restaurateurs, however, never to lower their standards.

"If you're a quality restaurant, you have to continue to meet those standards," he tells the Times. "If you don't, you're going to lose customers and they won't come back when times get better."

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market