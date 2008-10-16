Why Entrepreneurs are Grabbing Headlines Right Now

October 16, 2008 min read

Forgive my annoyance, but as I watch the fragile threads of our economy unravel, I can't help but wonder--Wall Street, Washington, Mickey, Donald, Goofy--what the hell were you thinking? I just don't get it. Now the mind-numbing excuses only serve to redirect blame.

Truth is, there are many to blame for this 700-billion-pound gorilla in the economy (who knows what the final tally will be?). Small businesses certainly aren't to blame, but that overgrown simian is sitting right on Main Street anyway. As Streeters and the wonks in Washington attempt to mop up this historic mess, it will be the small business-owning, non-Fortune 500, economy-driving entrepreneurs that will cover their tails.