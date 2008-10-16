Why Entrepreneurs are Grabbing Headlines Right Now

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Editor in Chief/VP
min read

Forgive my annoyance, but as I watch the fragile threads of our economy unravel, I can't help but wonder--Wall Street, Washington, Mickey, Donald, Goofy--what the hell were you thinking? I just don't get it. Now the mind-numbing excuses only serve to redirect blame.

Truth is, there are many to blame for this 700-billion-pound gorilla in the economy (who knows what the final tally will be?). Small businesses certainly aren't to blame, but that overgrown simian is sitting right on Main Street anyway. As Streeters and the wonks in Washington attempt to mop up this historic mess, it will be the small business-owning, non-Fortune 500, economy-driving entrepreneurs that will cover their tails.

While the Wall Street elite try to steady themselves and politicians wave accusatory fingers at each other and the media keep pumping out the melancholy, drama-laden news, small-business owners will be doing what's right--putting in a hard day's work and powering the true engine of this economy: small business.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market