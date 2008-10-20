McCain Rallies for Entrepreneurs

October 20, 2008 min read

Campaigning in Toledo, Ohio, over the weekend, Sen. John McCain continued to hammer Sen. Barack Obama on business, repeating that the fellow presidential candidate plans to raise taxes on Main Street entrepreneurs.

The Republican hopeful again invoked the symbolism of Joe "the Plumber" Wurzelbacher, an Ohio man who last week confronted Obama about his plan to increase taxes on those top 3 percent or so of Americans who earn more than $250,000 annually. Wurzelbacher, who reportedly does not have a required license to be a plumber in his hometown, said the Democrat's plan would prevent him from buying the business where he works because its annual profits exceed $250,000 and would trigger what he argues would be oppressive taxes.

"He wants to spread the wealth around, my friends," McCain said of Obama at a rally Sunday. "The attack on Joe the Plumber is an attack on small business all over this country."