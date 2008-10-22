Corporate Retreats I'd Like to See

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
palm-trees.jpg

Ever wonder where top executives get together for high-level meetings or corporate retreats? (We don't have to wonder about AIG after its well publicized taxpayer-sponsored shindig a couple of weeks ago.) Well, the folks at Hideaways International have an idea. They "hide executives away so that they can plan their company's next corporate takeover, brainstorm for a new product line or outline next year's business plan."

The travel specialists there organize retreats for company CEOs and presidents in ultra-private and exclusive locations:

  • Private islands. Hope there are clothing-mandatory beaches.
  • Elite villas. Each titan of industry with a crown of his own.
  • Exclusive inns. I see Larry, Darryl and Darryl in tuxedos.
  • Luxury cruise ships or private yachts. Lots of calf-high black socks and white deck shoes.
  • Adventure getaways. Plenty of next-day sore muscles and agonizing leg cramps.

While it's easy to see top-level executives at places normal people couldn't gain access to, I got to thinking about business barons and the settings I'd like to see them in just once for an ultra-important meeting.

  • Real Estate Mogul Donald Trump--The house I grew up in (7 people, 1 bathroom)
  • Focus on the Family Founder James Dobson--Playboy Mansion
  • Skin-Magazine Pioneer Hugh Hefner--Focus on the Family headquarters
  • Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig--The upper deck of any stadium during a rain delay
  • CEOs of the Big Three Automakers--On any rush-hour-clogged L.A. freeway in the fastest car any of them makes
  • Home-Everything Maven Martha Stewart--A state-sponsored hospitality facility bereft of windows and any other luxury items...wait...
  • Celebrity Chefs Emeril, Bobby Flay, Wolfgang Puck, Mario Batali--Chuck E. Cheese (complete with birthday seranade)

Anyone else wanna send an executive somewhere nice?

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market