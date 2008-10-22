Corporate Retreats I'd Like to See

October 22, 2008 min read

Ever wonder where top executives get together for high-level meetings or corporate retreats? (We don't have to wonder about AIG after its well publicized taxpayer-sponsored shindig a couple of weeks ago.) Well, the folks at Hideaways International have an idea. They "hide executives away so that they can plan their company's next corporate takeover, brainstorm for a new product line or outline next year's business plan."

The travel specialists there organize retreats for company CEOs and presidents in ultra-private and exclusive locations:



Private islands. Hope there are clothing-mandatory beaches .



. Elite villas. Each titan of industry with a crown of his own.



Exclusive inns. I see Larry, Darryl and Darryl in tuxedos.



Luxury cruise ships or private yachts. Lots of calf-high black socks and white deck shoes .



. Adventure getaways. Plenty of next-day sore muscles and agonizing leg cramps.

While it's easy to see top-level executives at places normal people couldn't gain access to, I got to thinking about business barons and the settings I'd like to see them in just once for an ultra-important meeting.

Real Estate Mogul Donald Trump--The house I grew up in ( 7 people, 1 bathroom)



people, bathroom) Focus on the Family Founder James Dobson-- Playboy Mansion



Skin-Magazine Pioneer Hugh Hefner--Focus on the Family headquarters



headquarters Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig--The upper deck of any stadium during a rain delay



CEOs of the Big Three Automakers--On any rush-hour-clogged L.A. freeway in the fastest car any of them makes



in the fastest car any of them makes Home-Everything Maven Martha Stewart --A state-sponsored hospitality facility bereft of windows and any other luxury items...wait...



--A state-sponsored hospitality facility bereft of windows and any other luxury items...wait... Celebrity Chefs Emeril, Bobby Flay, Wolfgang Puck, Mario Batali--Chuck E. Cheese (complete with birthday seranade)

Anyone else wanna send an executive somewhere nice?