Libel Lawsuit, New In Box! No Reserve!

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
ebay.jpg

If you've done any significant shopping on eBay, you're probably no stranger to disappointment. Sadly, there can often be a pretty big gap between what you expected and what the seller ultimately--at three or four times the actual shipping cost--delivered. But all is not lost, thanks to the beauty of feedback. You might not get your money back, but you can do your best to put a hurt on the seller by ratting him out to future potential buyers.

Seems fair enough, especially given that the first item ever sold on eBay was a broken laser pointer. But one seller in England is not ready to take any of this lying down. He's filed a libel lawsuit against a customer for whom a refund just wasn't enough.

As funny as this might seem on the surface (turns out Fark.com has a business section. Who knew?), it raises a host of questions and potential concerns for entrepreneurs who make their livings on eBay. Feedback is a large part of why eBay is so sucessful--it creates accountability for both buyers and sellers. It's such an important part of the process that the company mediates disputes over such comments. If people are afraid to speak up when something goes wrong, it could take the teeth out of a company that is already struggling.

Once the smoke and/or wig powder clears from the lawsuit, we'll have a better idea of the real effects, if there are any. But in the end, the outcome might be irrelevant unless the court is able to set a resounding precedent or tosses the case out altogether. For the sake of eBay and those who use it to make a living, one can only hope the court sends a clear message that open discourse is in everyone's best interest.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market