Is Bailout Money for Nothing?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
bailout-money.jpgThe federal windfall for financial institutions--$250 billion in loans to date, aimed at loosening up credit lines and getting the economy moving again--probably isn't helping out the average entrepreneur.

That's because, as recent reports reveal, some major banks are using billions in federally secured funds to help them purchase smaller banks and to give executives millions in bonus pay. PNC Financial Services Group this month took over the failing National City bank with  $7.7 billion in taxpayer money. And so representatives from both sides of the aisle in Congress are urging U.S. Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson to tighten his reins on the public funds to ensure that the money is used to loosen up consumer and small-business credit lines--as Congress intended.

"Funds made available under the economic rescue package should not be used to pay for bank acquisitions, raises and executive bonuses," house Republican leader John Boehner wrote in a letter to Paulson.

Already, frozen liquidity is strangling the new and used car marketplace while prompting credit card companies to impose new limits on clients and potential customers--both bad signs for the coming holiday season.

Meanwhile a New York Times editorial today decried the bank bailout--part of the $700 billion Wall Street rescue package--arguing that strings should be attached to any federal funds tapped by financial institutions: "If Treasury won't impose conditions, Congress must, including a requirement that banks accepting bailout money increase their loans to creditworthy borrowers and limit their acquisitions to failing banks ... "

"An even bigger problem is that the bailout was sold as a way to spur loans. If that never was--or no longer is--the primary aim, Congress and the public need to know that. Lawmakers should not release the second installment--$350 billion--until they have answers and guarantees that the bailout money will be spent in ways that put the public interest first."

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market