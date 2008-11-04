Business Loans Endangered

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
sba.jpgThe U.S. Small Business Administration is reporting that SBA-backed loans are in decline this year, with the number of lines of credit down 30 percent and the total dollar amount of debt down 13 percent.

That said, the SBA states that there was still a healthy amount--nearly $18 billion--of money loaned so far in 2008, and that each loan, on average, was worth $183,000, an increase over 2007 of nearly 29 percent. The number of loans under the SBA's "7(a)" guaranteed loan program declined by 30 percent compared to last year and those granted out under its Certified Development Company ("504") program decreased 17 percent, according to the administration.

Still, SBA administrators are hopeful. The decreases come after five years of record loan volume.

"I am hopeful because I have seen this great nation tackle and overcome all sorts of challenges in just the last few years," says SBA Acting Administrator Sandy K. Baruah.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market