IMPORTANT QUESTIONS: Monica Burnett Hats

I always wonder what entrepreneurs are really like when they're not talking business. So, I decided to start asking questions that they may prefer to answer (as well as fancy business questions, too). The questions also let them seem a little more real and approachable.

This week, Monica Burnett!

Now...here are... IMPORTANT QUESTIONS!

NAME: Monica Burnett

AGE: 22

COMPANY: Monica Burnett Hats (fabulous handmade hats and headbands)

WEBSITE: www.monicaburnetthats.com

FOUNDED: Rough version 2002, legit version 2005

BASED: Tustin, Calif.

FAVORITE SONG OF ALL-TIME: "Brandy" - Looking Glass

IMPORTANT QUESTIONS:

1. Have you ever had a crush on a fictional character? Who?

Yes! Max Fischer and Doug Funny. You know, the usual.

2. What's the worst snack you've made into a meal?

Microwave-mallows. Instructions: put some marshmallows in the microwave, watch them puff up, eat.

3. What's the dumbest hobby you've ever had?

When I was 2 or 3, I collected those shiny silver gum wrappers that I found on the ground. It was stupid because children should not treasure garbage, but then again, I still like shiny things.



4. You have to make the perfect mixtape. What's the opening song, the one to kick off the mixtape?

"The Final Countdown" by Europe.

5. What's your favorite movie trilogy? And why?

The Santa Clause. It's magical.

The 27-Word Question

I don't understand what happened to our economy some weeks ago. Could you please explain it to me in exactly 27 words (no more, no less)?

Banks lent money, people couldn't pay them back, then neither had money. Banks couldn't lend any more, businesses couldn't meet costs. Business failed, stock market failed, we failed.



The Beatles Question

Who is your favorite Beatle and why?

Ringo, because in the '70s, he visited Disneyland while my dad was working there. And I quote (British accent) "See that man over there? His Disneyland jacket is more important than he is ."

FANCY BUSINESS QUESTIONS:



1. How does a young entrepreneur go from an idea to a product to a website? What are the steps?

Be crafty, doodle around with ideas and put things together. When your friends and family start saying, "Ooh, make me one!", you have a winner! Once you have your products, you need a venue in which to sell. This venue is most often a website. If you are starting out with a website, you will need some seed money to cover web designers and hosting and shopping cart costs. Lacking seed money? I have also seen many startups use MySpace, Livejournal, Flickr or Facebook as their selling venues. Any place you can post some pictures with a description and price, you are good to go!

2. You accessories have been featured on two Nickelodeon shows ("iCarly" and "Zoey 101"). How does an entrepreneur get in touch with television companies?

Networking! Because I have a "crafty" product, I attend craft shows where you set up a table and display all of your products for the shoppers to peruse. Living in Southern California, I do most of my craft shows in Los Angeles, where the wardrobe stylists flock.

3. What's the hardest thing about being an entrepreneur in her early 20s?

To an on-looker, I would have to say not having any days off. Twenty-somethings are supposed to be out mingling and boozing and having jolly good times, right? Well, being a workaholic, my idea of a good time is updating my website, designing new products or networking online .