Advertising For All

November 7, 2008 min read

Smarting from the success of Google and other easy-to-use advertising platforms, the Orange County Register newspaper group in Santa Ana, Calif., recently announced a new self-service online ad tool that lets small-business owners log in and create their own targeted ad campaigns in its hardcopy publications for as little as $55 for a single-color display.



"The Express Ads tool is ideally suited for advertisers who regularly conduct business transactions online, and would prefer a self-service option to manage their print advertising," says Georgette Simmons, business development manager at Orange County Register Communications. "It's a user-friendly and affordable way to place ads in a matter of minutes, and offers a practical solution for businesses that do not have time to consult with a sales representative." Entrepreneurs can buy into 23 community newspapers or target their marketing by ZIP code. They can create their display ads online via design templates, see the results, give final approval. Several categories such as dry cleaning and restaurants will be available, and ad sizes include 1/32, 1/16, 1/8, 1/4, 1/2 and full pages.



Help will be available online, through e-mail and on the phone.





