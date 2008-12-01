Recession Official; Shoppers March On

December 1, 2008 min read

The little-known Business Cycle Dating Committee of the National Bureau of Economic Research today made official what's already well-known: The U.S. economy is officially in recession .



Recessions are usually defined as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction, and the committee states that the nation's last wave of economic growth reached "a peak in December 2007 and has declined every month since then."

the economic bubble lasted 73 months

Past recessions

lasted an average of 10 months

, putting the economy in possible growth mode by late next year

count on holiday sales for

as much as 40 percent

of their annual take

those who purchased gift cards decreased to 18.8 percent from 21 percent last year