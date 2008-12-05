Quote of the Week
min read"Sixty percent off is the new black." --the New Yorker magazine's Patricia Marx, writing about the deep discounts at New York fashion retailers; echoed today in the New York Times.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.