CES: Small Fish, Big Sea. Who Cares?

ces-small-fish.jpg

Hello from Las Vegas! Entrepreneur is here at the 2009 Consumer Electronics Show and we'll be prowling the show floor looking for the coolest tech gadgets and resources coming out this year.

One thing about CES is that it's simply humongous. The show takes over the Las Vegas Convention Center, the Sands Expo, and various hotels along the strip. All of the tech giants like Sony, Samsung and HP converge here to show off their goods, so you might be surprised to learn that there are quite a few small businesses standing up alongside the big boys.

Take entrepreneur Matthew Glenn, 39, for example. He's the founder and CEO of PlantSense, based in San Francisco. His company makes the EasyBloom Plant Sensor. The device can tell you what kind of plants will grow best in your office, home or wherever by getting a "plant's eye view" of the area. You can then plug the sensor into your USB port and log in to the free online EasyBloom service, which can tell you how to keep your plant healthy and happy. It will even tell you how you can save a plant that's dying.

It's a simple, fun product that caught the attention of NBC's "Today" show late last year and it's also turned a lot of heads here. Entrepreneurs like Glenn, who represent their own company on the show floor, can really stand out and prove that it's not impossible to make your presence known.

--James Park

