CES: One Computer, Eleven Employees, No Problem

This being Vegas, there's a lot of flashy gadgets and showing off here at CES. But one company's product stood out yesterday, even though they were tucked away on a side of the show floor that probably receives the least amount of traffic. NComputing offers "desktop virtualization solutions. The company's L and X series models allow you to have 11 to 30 users work from one PC. Its booth has multiple workstations hooked up to one PC tower. Each workstation was operating independently using Windows XP.

For small businesses, this means you can have one computer for multiple employees. You could have different applications, like MS Word, Excel, Internet Explorer, all running at the same time by the same people and it wouldn't affect the performance of each station.

As CEO Stephen Dukker explained it, NComputing allows a PC to be used to its maximum potential. He showed me how even with 11 screens working off of one PC tower, they were only using 60 percent to 80 percent of the power. Of course, you can't expect this to help you if each worker is running heavy-duty applications, but for simple everyday needs, this can save a business owner a lot of money.

--James Park