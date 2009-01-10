CES: Tools And Resources

I've seen two cool but unrelated tools for small-business owners in the past few days.

The first is MarketSplash by HP. This was formerly known as Logoworks until it was acquired by HP back in 2007. MarketSplash lets you create your own marketing and branding materials, using its templates or your own entrepreneurial imagination. This means you can build your own website, business cards, promotional materials--all using MarketSplash. Its design consultants will even work with you to help you come up with what you need. All via a la carte services and prices. Very convenient. Also an FYI to other booths: The only reason I noticed MarketSplash was because it was on a kiosk labeled "Small Business" in the HP booth. I wish other companies would have done this.

The second is Pogoplug. It looks so unassuming and what it does is very simple, but it's a great tool. Pogoplug is a device that lets you connect to your hard drive from anywhere. You plug it into the wall and into your hard drive and voila, you can now access it online. If you're on the road but forgot to save that important document on your USB? Now you don't need to. I thought this was a great idea and the price isn't too bad: $79.

--James Park

