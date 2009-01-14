Survey Confirms Entrepreneurship is Alive and Kicking

entrepreneur-alive.jpg

If the state of the current economy leaves you uncertain about the future, don't despair. Instead, take a good look inward and remember how you came to be an entrepreneur. After all, it appears that even when unemployment is on the rise, sales are on the decline and the dollar is, well, just simply degenerating, the spirit of entrepreneurship still shines through.

A new survey commissioned by Elance and Microsoft Office Live Small Business and conducted by independent research firm Decision Analyst collected insight from 600 small-business owners across the nation. The survey, released today, determined that nearly 90 percent of respondents would still prefer to start their own business rather than work for someone else, despite the economic downturn.

In addition:

  • 40 percent indicate that they have a positive outlook for their business in 2009.
  • 76 percent said they would maintain their current levels of staffing throughout 2009.
  • 67 percent said that profitability is the most important priority for them in 2009.

The survey also questioned small-business owners regarding their presence on the web. Here are the key findings: 

  • A majority of respondents do not have a presence on the web even though 43 percent indicate that having a web presence is extremely or very important to the success of their business, and 71 percent report using e-mail and/or online advertising to market their business.
  • Money, time and expertise are the key barriers to having a presence on the web, with 60 percent reporting that they spent less than $500 on their websites in 2008.
  • Most small-businesses owners would rather do something other than web design.
  • Web design/consulting is one area where small-business owners would look for freelance consulting help, with marketing coming in second.
  • Most small-business owners would try and redesign the site themselves, or ask a friend for help. About 20 percent would search online for a consultant to help them with web design.

So the next time headlines about our struggling economy give you the blues, find your spirit and continue onward. The entrepreneurial spirit is alive and kicking and simply can't be broken.  

