Restaurants Headed For Revenue Diet

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
restaurant-industry.jpg

It's not exactly breaking news, but it's certainly been made official this week: Restaurants are expected to have their worst year in more than a generation.

While price-conscious franchises such as Subway seem to be taking the recession more or less in stride (the sandwich behemoth plans on opening 1,600 or so stores this year), high-end eateries are bearing the brunt of the downturn--and several closures have been reported in places like New York.

Technomic, a restaurant industry consultancy based in Chicago, reported yesterday that it expects business at American eateries to decline 2.2 percent compared to 2008. "... The firm expects 2009 will be the worst year for foodservice since it began tracking performance in 1972," states a Technomic release.

Full-service restaurants--projected to be down 6 percent--will fare the worst among the food industry sectors analyzed by Technomic. Bars and taverns (+1.5 percent) and education food service (+3 percent) are two of the categories that will offset the losses expected for the industry.

Also, wholesale food costs are on the decline--a small bit of good news for the eatery entrepreneur.

"However, even if the economy were to improve quickly in the second half of 2009," states Technomic vice president Joe Pawlak, "real growth is expected to remain negative."

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market