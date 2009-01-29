Business Forecast: Confidence Wanted

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Writer and Content Strategist
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
business-confidence.jpg

On Thursday, January 29, 2009, the Irvine (Calif.) Chamber of Commerce and the University of California, Irvine's Paul Merage School of Business hosted the Business Outlook 2009, an economic forecast featuring presentations by three speakers: Andrew Policano, dean of UCI's business school; Emile Haddad, CIO of Lennar Corp.; and Rick Keller, CEO of The Keller Group Investment Management Inc.

The forecast yielded insights on the state of the economy, the real estate industry, and the performance of the stock market.

First, some salient points:

  1. A lax regulatory environment was one of the top two reasons for the severity of the current financial crisis, according to Dean Policano. In one example, Policano pointed out that credit default swaps were banned after the Depression. But in 2000, Congress OK'd them. Even more troubling is the fact that no one knows for sure how much money was in the CDS market. Estimates range between $30 trillion and $66 trillion.
  2. Lennar's Haddad noted that the housing industry precipitated disaster by attempting to supply a demand that was unsustainable. The misjudgment was severe. Since late 2005, home sales have dropped 70 percent. 
  3. The value of stocks fell 37 percent last year, but even during a seemingly dismal showing, performance was relative. The U.S. stock market finished third best in the world, which just goes to show, as investment expert Keller asserted, there's "really no place to hide."

Besides the depressing numbers, though, all three presenters made the point that consumer and investor confidence must pick up before the economy can recover.

Policano mentioned the "paradox of thrift," a term coined by influential 20th century economist John Maynard Keynes. The idea is that if everyone becomes a Scrooge, overall wealth actually declines. In other words, if you and everyone else you know stop spending, there will be less demand for products and services and, ultimately, workers ... and maybe the person who's suddenly out of a job is you.

In an earlier entry, I mentioned some grounds for confidence. I'd like to add another: change (or if you prefer, the occurrence of a business cycle) is inevitable, but not inevitably bad.

During his presentation, Policano showed the following chart and asked the audience to guess the economies.

Policano.jpg

Answer: Economy A is the U.S. in 1955; B is the U.S. in 2007.

Clearly, it's not the first time our economy has undergone significant changes, and the overall trajectory has been positive.

The scope of this crisis has and will continue to force painful adjustments, but as history demonstrates, there's an inherent opportunity to make things better. Haddad spoke of grabbing the "opportunity of a lifetime" in relation to buying a home, but these days, this can apply to a lot more things, not least of all the financial markets.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.

Starting a Business

Want Startup Success? Keep It Simple, Stupid!