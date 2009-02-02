Get Your Biz to the Top at the Small Business Technology Summit

small-biz-summit.jpg

Whether you're in the business of technology or your business just needs some, the 2009 Small Business Technology Summit ;has something for you.

The summit takes place Tuesday, Feb. 3, in New York City and is co-hosted by Entrepreneur.com tech columnist Ramon Ray, who also serves as editor and technology evangelist for smallbiztechnology.com. So if you're in the New York area, don't miss the chance to attend the event. The Summit will feature a full agenda of speakers as well as vendor booths and plenty of opportunities to network with your fellow entrepreneurs. This year's keynote speaker will be Bob Pearson of Dell, who will discuss how the company approaches customer relations and how your company can emulate Dell's renowned customer service.

Ray says the theme of this year's Summit is "How to get and keep customers for life," and will naturally also focus on how small business can use technology to attract customers even in a struggling economy.

Ray began holding the Summit back in 2006 with Prime Strategies President Marian Banker. For more information, visit smallbiztechsummit.com.

