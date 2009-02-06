Jobs Report Paints Bleak Picture

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
job-lost.jpg

To nobody's surprise, jobs data from the Labor Department show January to be the worst month for job losses since 1974, which nudged the unemployment rate up to 7.6 percent, worst since 1992.

Projections for January's job losses had been in the 524,000 range. Preliminary numbers show the total to be 598,000. To make matters worse, the November and December numbers were revised downward. The January total is easier to understand when you consider 60,000 jobs were slashed January 26 alone.

The market has shed a staggering 3.6 million jobs since December 2007, when the recession officially began.

The education, health care and government sectors are hiring, but they aren't coming anywhere close to offsetting the losses in manufacturing, construction, retail and just about every other sector.

Unfortunately, this economy is the snake eating its own tail. Bad news begets bad news begets bad news. Meanwhile, Congress fights over a stimulus package. Not even the package itself really. More about the moving parts within.

"More tax breaks."

"More infrastructure projects."

You'd think with a trillion dollars to play with they could get a little bit of everything. It didn't take this long when the financial services/banking industry was on the precipice.

A bailout package for a single industry: "We gotta get this thing passed or the economy could collapse. We can figure out the nuts and bolts later."

A bailout package of roughly the same size for the actual economy: "We better make sure we get it right and provide oversight."

If this jobs report isn't enough to spur action in Washington, in the hallowed halls of Congress, maybe it's time to reassign the people who shovel the BS at the end of every day after the C-SPAN cameras power down and make our elected representatives wallow in their own byproduct until we get something useful out of them. That would make for good television.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market