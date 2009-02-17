Recession Breeds One Smash Hit

February 17, 2009 min read

Sure, things are dire out there, but true entrepreneurs always endure. Phoenix-based ModelWorks this week introduced its Smash-Me-Bernie doll, an effigy of alleged swindler Bernard Madoff, who allegedly defrauded investors out of $50 billion.



The red-suited doll comes with a devilish pitchfork and a hammer, which can be used to smash it. It was unveiled this week at the toy industry convention in New York. ModelWorks set the doll's retail price at $99.95. Is it wrong to profit from investors' anger? You be the judge. But if Madoff doesn't present a good target for your distress, the company will make a custom doll for you. Just send them a picture of your nemesis.