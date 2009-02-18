Marketing by Example, Part 1

February 18, 2009 min read

It's been said that a lawyer who represents himself has a fool for a client. But does the same logic apply to marketing? It's a great rhetorical question. But it's even better as a real question--and we're going to do our best to get a real answer.After buying out Ben Bradley, his partner of five years, Pete Wiltjer is going solo at his Chicago-based boutique marketing and public relations firm. His first step will be a total rebrand of the business, and he's giving us a weekly front-row seat. First up: a new logo. The whole restructuring and rebranding process will be somewhat bittersweet for Wiltjer, whose former business partner is also a longtime friend. So even something as simple as their former company's logo (pictured) holds a lot of meaning. But the sweet part is the opportunity for Wiltjer to create his own unique vision for the company."I'll always like the logo that we had and the meaning that was behind it, but it's something that Ben brought to the business," he says. "I feel like I want to put my own stamp on the business and start it fresh."The fresh start will also give Wlitjer the chance to show his clients he practices what he preaches--he's used crowdsourcing to produce marketing materials for them, but never for himself."This is going to be a bit of an experience for me, but it's not that I'm dipping my toe in the water for the first time," he says. "I believe in the concept and I've seen it work before. I feel like I can do this and do it well."Wiltjer will be offering his logo project up to the masses this week and expects to have proposals back within a week after that. After that, he'll be officially out on the proverbial limb."There's definitely pressure to make sure I execute effectively, and I'm looking forward to doing this," Wiltjer says. "I'm looking forward to being able to reflect on this and show my clients what I've done."