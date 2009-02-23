Entrepreneurs Slightly Upbeat; Don't Expect Washington's Help

February 23, 2009 min read

Economic confidence among business owners surveyed in the monthly Discover Small Business Watch report was up slightly in February, and there was an uptick among those who felt conditions for their enterprises were improving.



The report's economic confidence index rose to nearly 72 percent, up from 71.4 in January. About 19 percent of entrepreneurs surveyed said they felt economic conditions improving for their operations, up from 17 percent in January.