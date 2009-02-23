Entrepreneurs Slightly Upbeat; Don't Expect Washington's Help

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read

washington-help.jpgEconomic confidence among business owners surveyed in the monthly Discover Small Business Watch report was up slightly in February, and there was an uptick among those who felt conditions for their enterprises were improving.

The report's economic confidence index rose to nearly 72 percent, up from 71.4 in January. About 19 percent of entrepreneurs surveyed said they felt economic conditions improving for their operations, up from 17 percent in January.

Twelve percent of respondents say economic conditions in the country are improving, up from 8 percent in January.

Still, there was little optimism when it comes to the federal government. Nearly 60 percent of business owners surveyed stated it's not likely they will benefit from President Obama's $787 billion stimulus package. And 62 percent had little confidence in the ability of Washington to address the needs of small business in this recession.

"It's still early to sort out the details of the package," says Discover business card director Ryan Scully, "but indications are that small-business owners aren't expecting much help."

What's more, while business owners expressed some optimism about the economy, they didn't seem to do so with their pocketbooks: 51 percent stated they will decrease business development spending in the next six months, up from 46 percent in January. And those with cash-flow problems increased from 38 percent in January to 42 percent this month.

"More than half of small-business owners plan to decrease spending on business development in the next six months," Scully says, "which matches the low point in this category set in November 2008."

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market