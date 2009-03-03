Feds Launch Drive to Increase Lending

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read

With the stated goal of generating up to $1 trillion in lending for businesses and households, the Federal Reserve and Department of the Treasury have rolled out their plan to lend up to $200 billion by the end of the month. Part of the Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility (the bigger the program, the more words allotted to it), the cash infusion is aimed at "eligible owners of certain AAA-rated asset-backed securities backed by newly and recently originated auto loans, credit card loans, student loans and SBA-guaranteed small-business loans."

That's good news for small-biz owners, even if the money is coming in a roundabout way.

What it means is that investors will get financing--based on the pledge of eligible collateral to back up the loan--so they can buy certain asset-backed securities. Which means banks will get a cash infusion from those investors. Which means small-biz owners should be able to get more cash from those banks.

This is the first monthly infusion of TARF dollars, which is part of the Consumer and Business Lending Initiative. The initiative is trying to get the securitization of highly rated loans back on track because banks rely so heavily on packaging loans in that way to fund further lending.

The monthly infusions are scheduled to last through December of this year but could be extended if needed, according to a joing Fed-Treasury announcement.

For a more detailed look at TALF and CBLI, visit the newly created website.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market