This Week's Stories: March 1 - 6
In New Regulations Impact Toy Makers, inventions expert Tamara Monosoff writes about the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act and how the regulations will affect toy and children's products manufacturers.
If you're thinking about starting a business now, you may want to read Jennifer Grzeskowiak's Are These Businesses Still a Good Idea?, first. Businesses that made the hot lists two years ago are fizzling out as consumer spending slows. Shoppers are shaving off excessive buys, so think twice before starting an upscale baby boutique store or a pet pampering service.
Did you know that turning computers off at night can save your company $875 a year? If you didn't, you might want to check out Frugal is Back, a magazine feature with solutions that can potentially save you thousands of dollars. If you're struggling to decide what to cut first, picture your business in four years. If you know where you want to be in the future, it's easier decide what needs to go now.
Finally, if the thought of April 15 makes your stomach do back flips, you may benefit from Carol Tice's article, Tax Time. No Dough. No Sweat. The IRS is offering some moratoriums on taxes, granted you're upfront about your situation and you take the right steps to work off your tax debt.