This Week's Stories: March 1 - 6

March 6, 2009 min read

In New Regulations Impact Toy Makers, inventions expert Tamara Monosoff writes about the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act and how the regulations will affect toy and children's products manufacturers.



If you're thinking about starting a business now, you may want to read Jennifer Grzeskowiak's Are These Businesses Still a Good Idea?, first. Businesses that made the hot lists two years ago are fizzling out as consumer spending slows. Shoppers are shaving off excessive buys, so think twice before starting an upscale baby boutique store or a pet pampering service.

--Jessica Chen