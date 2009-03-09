Firm Announces Online VC Search Function

March 9, 2009 min read

New York-based Angelsoft recently announced a new online tool that will allow users to search for venture capital firms as well as angel investors, TechCrunch reports



The new tool allows startups to look at 1,000 venture capital firms, seek out 400 angel-investment groups and access more than 15,000 total investors worldwide.

With Angelsoft's online service, entrepreneurs can find out about investors usual funding levels, what industries they prefer, how many applicants they usually see and what kind of money they've seeded in the past.