Fore! Take a Swing at Bernie Madoff (or at Least His Likeness)

March 12, 2009 min read

For those of you who golf and who also have a little anger about the $50 billion swindle that will likely put investment fund manager Bernard Madoff in prison for the rest of his life, one entrepreneurial concern might have a little bit of comic relief.



Sleazeballs LLC is peddling a Bernard Madoff golf ball. It has his name, "Bernie Madoff," and likeness printed at the sweet spot. It promises "maximum hypocrisy," "optimum spin for maximum duplicity," and "two-faced pretension." It appears that one person behind the endeavor is a Wall Street veteran who claims he lost his job and "a substantial amount of money due to Bernie Madoff's ponzi scheme."



"Sleazeballs strives to inform, educate and enlighten everyone who understands and appreciates the power and potential of a prudent, intelligent and honest world," states the company's site. "Sleazeballs are an attempt to root out those individuals who think and do otherwise while providing customers with the chance to relieve a little frustration at the same time."



The balls come three to a sleeve for $17.95.