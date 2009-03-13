This Week's Stories: March 9 - 13, 2009

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
min read

capitol-building.jpgIt's been nearly a month since Congress passed the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act 2009. At 407 pages, the bill can be intimidating, so we're helping you dissect it into bite-sized pieces. Read more to learn what the stimulus means for you and how the money from the bill ends up in your pockets.

A huge chunk of the economic stimulus plan is the $80 billion earmarked for clean energy, giving many small businesses the green light. Grants, loans and tax incentives are just some of the ways the government's pushing for growth, according to green expert Glenn Croston in "Stimulus Package Has Green for Clean Energy." Opportunities lie in businesses that manufacture and install energy-efficient systems, which, in effect, create green-collar jobs, reduce carbon emissions and make the U.S. less dependent on foreign energy sources. What does the stimulus plan say about your business taxes? In "Stimulus 101: 6 Vital Tax Changes," Carol Tice condenses the behemoth American Recovery and Reinvestment Tax Act into a digestible, understandable tax code for entrepreneurs. These vital tax changes are helping distressed business owners pay off debt and taxes. 
  
Additionally, we're giving you a guide on how to address consumer fear. As consumers tighten their wallets, the economy gets worse. And as the economy gets worse, your customers grow more fearful. It's a vicious cycle, which we attempt to break in "How to Address Consumer Fear." In this article, Elizabeth Wilson speaks with San Diego State's professor of marketing George Belch about what's driving public fear. Belch says that now is the time for businesses to adapt by bundling services and being flexible with pricing.

While the national unemployment rate is at 8.1 percent, the black unemployment rate is at 13.4 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It raises questions about race and inequality in business, which we explore further in Jennifer Wang's "Mixed Signals: The State of Black Entrepreneurship." In this article, we learn whether the measures of black-owned businesses are accurate and what can be done to bridge the gap.

Finally, entrepreneurs are finding the silver lining to the recession. In "Recession Delivers Timely Wake-up Calls," we learn about three entrepreneurs that needed something as dire as the economic crisis to shake them out of complacency and focus on their businesses.

While the economic outlook seems bleak, we hope you can find some useful information from these articles and some inspiration from the entrepreneurs we feature.

--Jessica Chen

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market