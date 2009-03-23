Call for Ideas: The Next Big Thing

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
next-big-thing1.jpg

Increasing unemployment figures mean that layoffs are abundant and jobs are hard to come by, but they also mean innovation and new ideas. For many, the ideas are flowing. And, fortunately, there are avenues to channel that energy.

If you've got a great idea for a gadget, gift or accessory, you might want to test if it's a winning one by registering for The Next Big Thing, a national product search contest held by the Dallas Market Center, a wholesale merchandise resource. Three finalists will be chosen to showcase their products at the Dallas Total Home & Gift Market that will take place from June 24-30. The exposure will be significant, with more than 50,000 people expected to attend. According to a press release, the winner will be selected on the product, trade space presentation and production plan. The winner will be announced on June 27, 2009, and will be awarded a package worth more than $10,000.

Last year's winner was Renee Williams, founder of SIPATINIZ, who wooed judges with her spill-resistant martini glass.

Applications are available at www.dallasmarketcenter.com and should be submitted via e-mail to thenextbigthing@dmcmail.com or mailed to The Next Big Thing; c/o Dallas Market Center; 2100 Stemmons Freeway, MS 120; Dallas, Texas; 75207.

Interested? Get going. Applications are due by April 8, 2009.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market