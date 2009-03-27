Article Highlights: March 23-27, 2009

super.jpgFear is a funny thing. For some business owners, it creates knee-jerk reactions that come in the form of employee layoffs and crippled spending. For others, it's a paralyzing emotion that stops them from making crucial decisions and seeing further than a few feet. Whether your instinct is to fight or flee, operating your business solely on fear probably isn't a good idea.

To help give you a good kick in the pants, this week's articles are about how to navigate your business in face of your biggest business fear.

Starting a Business
Launching a business in a down economy isn't for the fainthearted. It takes a lot of gall to find opportunities, and even more to act on those opportunities. Still, if you've done your homework, the down economy is the perfect incubator for your startup--products are cheaper, everything's negotiable and talented employees are waiting to be hired. In Gather Your Courage and Launch Your Dream, from WomenEntrepreneur.com, read about how this economy is giving you prime conditions for starting up your business.

Work/Life
Despite the doom and gloom of the economy, in The Secret to Changing Your Outlook, Healthy & Wealthy columnist Kristin Wehner-Keffeler says to ask yourself one question: "What's not wrong?" The answer will change your mind-set, and though that alone doesn't solve your problems, it gives you the inspiration to think creatively about solutions.

Management
Maybe you're so paralyzed, you don't even know where to start. In 6 Steps to Better Business Solutions, project management expert Sid Kemp trains you to think like a consultant with a systematic approach to your business problems. Ask what's killing your business the most. Then uncover the root of those problems and direct yourself with your long-term goals.

Money
For many of us, money is tied so closely with our emotions that it's no surprise that people hold on to their wallets a little tighter in this economy. In WomenEntrepreneur's Don't be Afraid to Charge What You're Worth, we talk about ways to get over your emotional hang-ups about money and how to manage your green effectively.

Human Resources
One of an entrepreneur's biggest fears is hiring on a bad employee. The April magazine's Interview for Integrity uncovers what to look for on a resume and what questions to ask potential candidates. While background checks are important, skilled interviewing can reveal the red flags of a person's character and will give you the information you need.

Be Fearless
Finally, stay tuned for our Be Fearless section, which launches next week. Acting out of courage and not out of fear creates solutions and a positive outlook. Studies have shown that positive people earn more money, have stronger relationships and live longer. What's more, your employees and customers will be more inclined to follow you if you look calm and confident in this shaky economy.

--Jessica Chen

