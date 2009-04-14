How To Take Back Your Startup
min readTechCrunch today takes a look at the saga of social bookmarking site StumbleUpon, a fortuitous startup that launched with $1.5 million in venture capital and eventually sold to eBay for $75 million.
But wait, there's more: While most entrepreneurs would have walked away with the cash and wrecked a Ferrari or two, the founders of the technology, Garrett Camp, Geoff Smith and Justin LeFrance, kept their hearts attached to the company they gave birth to.
According to TechCrunch, when eBay tried to turn around and sell StumbleUpon, going so far as to hire Deutsche Bank to find buyers, the trio swept in recently and reclaimed their baby for an undisclosed amount.
With 1.5 million monthly page views and no corporate bureaucracy to keep watch over them, the three hope to make a svelt, nimble StumbleUpon a winner in the crowded social bookmarking game. This could be a startup with a second life.