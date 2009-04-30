Congress Works on Booster Shots for Entrepreneurs

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
booster-shot.jpgHouse committees and subcommittees that deal with entrepreneurship today green-lighted a package of bills that promise to create jobs and help business owners.
 
"These programs offer resources and expertise that can help existing businesses expand and new enterprises get off the ground," states Congressman Heath Shuler (D-N.C.). "The legislation we are passing today will strengthen these programs, providing small businesses with better access to valuable training, counseling and other services."

The proposed bills would enhance U.S. Small Business Administration entrepreneurial development programs and create new commerce initiatives:
 
-H.R. 1803, the Veterans Business Center Act of 2009, would expand support for veteran-owned enterprises and create new veterans' business-service facilities.

-H.R. 1834, the Native American Business Development Enhancement Act of 2009, would increase entrepreneurial services for Native American startups.
 
-H.R. 1807, the Educating Entrepreneurs through Today's Technology Act, would boost multilingual training and educational resources at the SBA.
 
-H.R. 1838, the Women's Business Center Act, would expand Women's Business Centers, bring transparency to the grants process and increase National Women's Business Council research.
 
-H.R. 1839, the SCORE Act, would bolster the SCORE business-mentoring program.
 
-H.R. 1842, the Expanding Entrepreneurship Act of 2009, would set performance benchmarks and increase partnership with training providers for the SBA's entrepreneurial development program.
 
-H.R. 1845, the Small Business Development Center Modernization Act of 2009, would modernize the Small Business Development Centers program.
 
The bills are headed to the full House Committee on Small Business.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market