Congress Works on Booster Shots for Entrepreneurs

April 30, 2009 min read

House committees and subcommittees that deal with entrepreneurship today green-lighted a package of bills that promise to create jobs and help business owners."These programs offer resources and expertise that can help existing businesses expand and new enterprises get off the ground," states Congressman Heath Shuler (D-N.C.). "The legislation we are passing today will strengthen these programs, providing small businesses with better access to valuable training, counseling and other services."The proposed bills would enhance U.S. Small Business Administration entrepreneurial development programs and create new commerce initiatives:-H.R. 1803, the Veterans Business Center Act of 2009, would expand support for veteran-owned enterprises and create new veterans' business-service facilities.-H.R. 1834, the Native American Business Development Enhancement Act of 2009, would increase entrepreneurial services for Native American startups.-H.R. 1807, the Educating Entrepreneurs through Today's Technology Act, would boost multilingual training and educational resources at the SBA.-H.R. 1838, the Women's Business Center Act, would expand Women's Business Centers, bring transparency to the grants process and increase National Women's Business Council research.-H.R. 1839, the SCORE Act, would bolster the SCORE business-mentoring program.-H.R. 1842, the Expanding Entrepreneurship Act of 2009, would set performance benchmarks and increase partnership with training providers for the SBA's entrepreneurial development program.-H.R. 1845, the Small Business Development Center Modernization Act of 2009, would modernize the Small Business Development Centers program.The bills are headed to the full House Committee on Small Business.