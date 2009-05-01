SBA Expands Loan Eligibility

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
sba-loan-eligibility.jpgThe U.S. Small Business Administration today announced that it's loosening eligibility for the most-popular line of loans it backs, making the cash available to auto dealers, car-parts suppliers and other businesses deemed too large for the credit lines in the past.

The expansion of the SBA's "7(a)" program starts next week and lasts until Sept. 30, 2010. The SBA states that 70,000 small business will be newly eligible for the small business loans.

"This is just one more step we are taking to make sure small businesses have access to capital to keep their doors open and employees working during these tough economic times," SBA chief Karen Mills stated.  "We have seen signs that small businesses that are just outside the traditional 7(a) size standard are being shut out of the conventional lending market.  This temporary change will help those businesses weather these tough times and help move our nation closer to economic recovery."

The new loan standards mean that companies with net worths of up to $8.5 million and net income of up to $3 million can apply for the SBA-backed credit lines. For more information visit the SBA's site and click on "What's New about Small Business Size Standards."

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market