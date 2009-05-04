Program Recruits Entrepreneurs to Ravaged Detroit

detroit.jpgWhen deciding where to start a business in this economy, Detroit may not be the first city that comes to mind. With the highest unemployment rate in the nation (12.6 percent in March) and the Big Three automakers struggling, Michigan's economy is in a serious state of disarray.

Bizdom U is out to change all of that. A no-cost, two-year program that assists entrepreneurs in launching businesses, Bizdom U takes driven people with business ideas and provides the guidance, training and support necessary to put these ideas to work and create successful growth-oriented businesses in the city of Detroit, according to the program's website.



The Bizdom U team is determined to usher in a new, prosperous era of entrepreneurship in the Motor City by empowering tomorrow's top entrepreneurs to start-up and lead successful businesses. As a Michigander myself, I think this is exactly what Detroit needs right now.
 

Founded by Detroit-native Dan Gilbert, chairman and founder of Quicken Loans and majority owner of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, Bizdom U is "intense and demanding because entrepreneurship is intense and demanding."

The program takes budding entrepreneurs from idea generation, to isolating a need, to identifying a target market, through developing a sales process, all the way on up through the nuances of business plan development. All of this is provided at no cost to those who are accepted into the program and living stipends are available.

To apply, contact Bizdom U at (313) 833-7800 or getinfo@bizdom.com to request a reservation for an upcoming informational meeting.

