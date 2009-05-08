Video: Entrepreneurs Can Change the World

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Writer and Content Strategist
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
one-individual.jpg"Join the entrepreneur movement. Stimulate the economy. Spread the word."

That's the description for a sleekly designed video released by the newly re-branded Grasshopper (formerly gotvmail), a company that provides advanced business phone solutions for entrepreneurs.

The music is composed by Carly Commando (creator of the NBA Playoffs' "Where Amazing Happens" theme song), the animation done by visual designer Ben White.

Watch it. You'll like it.



Earlier today, I spoke with David Hauser, Grasshopper's co-founder and chief technology officer, about the video and the re-branding campaign, which includes ...wait for it ... sending 5,000 bags of chocolate-covered grasshoppers to the most influential entrepreneurs and innovators in North America. (These were FedExed yesterday and should begin arriving Tuesday, so more on that later.)

Here's what he had to say.

On inspiration for the video:
We wanted something that spoke to our customers. We truly believe that entrepreneurs power this world. They are going to save our economy, and the more attention we bring to that, the better.

On what they hope to achieve with the video:
We want people to see and share this video and feel one of two things. Either they are inspired to go out and do something they felt they couldn't do before, to create the job they've always wanted and go out and start that for themselves; or, they're reminded of why they're doing what they do every day. There are a lot of challenges, a lot of ups and downs, and sometimes it's just nice to remember what the larger impact is.

On what entrepreneurs should remember during these difficult times:
Just go out there and do it. There are a lot of people saying no, saying it can't be done and it's a bad time in the economy. There are a lot of no's around. People don't go out there and do what they want because they're scared.

But now's the best time.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market