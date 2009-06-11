Healthcare Reform Could Provide Estimated $855 Billion in Small Business Savings

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Writer and Content Strategist
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
healthcare-biz.jpgComprehensive healthcare reform will save the small business sector $855 billion over the next 10 years, according to a report released this morning by the nonpartisan Small Business Majority. The study, titled The Economic Impact of Healthcare Reform on Small Business*, noted that a system of shared responsibility among the healthcare industry, businesses, government and individuals would be critical to successful reform.

The data revealed the following:

  • On costs: Without reform, small businesses will pay nearly $2.4 trillion dollars in employee healthcare costs; with change, costs could be reduced up to $855 billion (36 percent).
  • On jobs: In 2018, an estimated 178,000 small business jobs will be lost as a result of unchecked healthcare costs. Depending on the level of support, 128,000 (78 percent) of those jobs could be preserved. 
  • On wages: Small business employees will see $12 billion in total wages lost to growing healthcare costs in 2009; by 2018, that number could reach $172 billion. Reform can preserve $309 billion (63 percent) of these lost wages.
  • On profits: Over the next decade, small businesses will lose $52.1 billion in profits due to high healthcare costs. A reformed system will reduce those losses by $29.2 billion (more than 56 percent).


In a follow-up conversation with Small Business Majority CEO John Arensmeyer, I asked him to explain what entrepreneurs should take away from the report, and what they should do to ensure reform happens.

"Not enacting healthcare reform is going to be an unmitigated disaster," he responded, "but implementing a system based on the framework Congress is working on right now--even with the [controversial] mandates for employee coverage--will be a tremendous benefit to small business. Even the most conservative versions of reform will produce better results."

Arensmeyer stressed that business owners should express their views about healthcare reform to their elected representatives. "There are a million moving parts to try to fix a seriously broken $2.4 trillion system. That doesn't happen overnight, or easily, without discussion and some disagreement along the way," he said.

He finished with the good news. "On the positive side of the ledger, everyone wants change and is approaching this with good will and the desire to do the right thing." He added that, so far, Congress is on schedule to draft the final legislation after the August recess. "I think there's a very good chance we're going to get legislation before the end of the year. There's a momentum building."
_

*The report's analysis was led by Jonathan Gruber, economics professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who applied a healthcare simulation model to compare three different reform scenarios--limited, expanded and significant support for small business owners. Gruber's team looked at reform packages with varying amounts of tax credits for employers who offer insurance, and different payment levels for those who don't.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market