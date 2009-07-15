IFA Urges Bailout for CIT Group

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
min read
ifa-cit.jpgThe International Franchise Association joined the National Retail Federation and the American Apparel and Footwear Association on Tuesday in urging the federal government to offer aid to the struggling CIT Group.

In a letter addressed to Secretary of the Treasury Timothy Geithner, IFA President and CEO Matthew Shay pointed out that CIT has been the largest originator of SBA-backed loans to franchisees since 2000 and cited a recent IFA report showing that every $1 billion lent to franchisees results in 34,100 jobs and $3.6 billion of additional economic output.

In addition to a bailout for CIT, Shay's letter recommends that the government seek out other ways to give franchise businesses a boost. His suggestions include "creating a federal program to facilitate the syndication of franchisee loans" and raising the maximum limit for the SBA's 7(a) loans from $2 million to $4 million.

The IFA's efforts seem to have fallen on deaf ears, though--at least as far as CIT is concerned. The Washington Post reports that the company has been advised not to expect government support any time soon, so the slide into bankruptcy seems all but inevitable.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market