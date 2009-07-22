Maid Brigade Saluting Veterans With Franchise Giveaway
min readWith its military-sounding name, perhaps it's no surprise that Maid Brigade has always been supportive of the nation's armed forces. The residential-cleaning franchisor is a longtime member of VetFran, and in recent years has partnered with the non-profit Operation Homefront to provide free housecleaning to military families in need.
But now the company is going a (big) step further with a contest that will give away over 100 franchise opportunities--worth $1.5 million total--to qualified veterans.
Maid Brigade is accepting applications for the Veterans Franchise Giveaway through September 30th. Entrants must fill out a form and write an essay about how their military experience will make them a successful Maid Brigade franchisee. The essays will be judged by Maid Brigade founder Don Hay, former Marine and current Maid Brigade franchisee Ray Toombs, Rear Admiral Michael H. Miller, and president of VetJobs.com Ted Daywalt.
But that's just the start of the application process. Maid Brigade clearly wants to make sure that these potential franchisees know exactly what they're getting into and are fully prepared, not just financially covered. After submitting applications, they'll receive the company's FDD and other information, have a phone interview with the corporate office, talk to current franchisees about their experiences, and discuss advertising and financing with Maid Brigade planners.
The winners will be announced on Veterans Day, November 11. The top prize, worth $45,000, includes the franchisee fee, equipment package, training and $27,500 for working capital. Other qualified applicants will have their franchise fees waived, and Maid Brigade will offer in-house financing to help them with other expenses.
Maid Brigade's above-and-beyond efforts to help veterans become franchise owners won't end there, though. After the contest is over, the company will offer veterans a 50% discount off their franchise fees going forward.