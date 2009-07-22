Maid Brigade Saluting Veterans With Franchise Giveaway

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
min read
maid-franchise-giveaway.jpgWith its military-sounding name, perhaps it's no surprise that Maid Brigade has always been supportive of the nation's armed forces. The residential-cleaning franchisor is a longtime member of VetFran, and in recent years has partnered with the non-profit Operation Homefront to provide free housecleaning to military families in need.

But now the company is going a (big) step further with a contest that will give away over 100 franchise opportunities--worth $1.5 million total--to qualified veterans.

Maid Brigade is accepting applications for the Veterans Franchise Giveaway through September 30th. Entrants must fill out a form and write an essay about how their military experience will make them a successful Maid Brigade franchisee. The essays will be judged by Maid Brigade founder Don Hay, former Marine and current Maid Brigade franchisee Ray Toombs, Rear Admiral Michael H. Miller, and president of VetJobs.com Ted Daywalt.

But that's just the start of the application process. Maid Brigade clearly wants to make sure that these potential franchisees know exactly what they're getting into and are fully prepared, not just financially covered. After submitting applications, they'll receive the company's FDD and other information, have a phone interview with the corporate office, talk to current franchisees about their experiences, and discuss advertising and financing with Maid Brigade planners.

The winners will be announced on Veterans Day, November 11. The top prize, worth $45,000, includes the franchisee fee, equipment package, training and $27,500 for working capital. Other qualified applicants will have their franchise fees waived, and Maid Brigade will offer in-house financing to help them with other expenses.  

Maid Brigade's above-and-beyond efforts to help veterans become franchise owners won't end there, though. After the contest is over, the company will offer veterans a 50% discount off their franchise fees going forward.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market