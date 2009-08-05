Small Business Owners Are Optimistic... Except When They Aren't

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Owner of Make a Living Writing
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
businessman-happy-sad.jpgIt's raining research this week. Several studies of small business owners' attitudes have just been released, and depending on who you believe, owners are either more despondent than ever, or becoming more upbeat. Take your pick.

The quarterly Wells Fargo/Gallup Small Business Index reports that small business owners' level of optimism fell to its lowest level in the survey's six-year history. Owners' assessment of their present situation declined, as did their future expectations.

The National Federation of Independent Business' Index of Small Business Optimism ticked down a point in July compared with June, but is still up from its rock-bottom low hit in March.

On the bullish side of things...over at HR giant Administaff, the Business Confidence Survey revealed 58% of small business owners expect the economy to turn around next year, while 14% say the turnaround will come before year-end. Guess that leaves 28% who believe the current downturn will never end. Some 23% of respondents said they are adding positions.

Similarly, the Discover Small Business Watch index rose more than a point in July. Some 30% of owners said they believe the economy is improving, compared with 26% in June.

How about you? Are you optimistic that we've seen the bottom of this economic mess?

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market