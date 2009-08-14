Four For Friday For Entrepreneurs

Q1 - Reality TV: No longer a fad, reality television shows can be seen on nearly all major networks, and span the programming landscape from shows focused on birth, dating, marriage, divorce and death, to ones about sports, travel, cooking, and talent (and yes, the word "talent" is debatable). The latest trend in reality TV programming may just be entrepreneurship. Would you allow a television production company that develops and produces original non-scripted programming to film the inner workings of your company? Why or why not?

Q2 - Rehire: We all know the story about Michael Vick (talented professional football player who served time in federal prison for his involvement in an illegal dog fighting ring). Vick plead guilty to felony charges in 2007, served 18 months of a 23-month sentence in federal prison, with the rest of it in home confinement. While he wasn't rehired by the team he played for before his arrest and conviction, another team -- the Philadelphia Eagles -- today inked Vick to a two-year deal worth a reported $6.6 million over two years. If Vick (or someone who committed the same crime) worked for your company, would rehire him after his release from prison?

Q3 - Videoconferencing: The promise and potential of videoconferencing is clear: Connect to anyone with the ability to connect with you and in doing so, save time and money over doing it the old way -- traveling for face-to-face meetings, which takes time away from the office and has a measurable environmental impact. Do you use desktop or enterprise level videoconferencing in your business? If so, would you say its saved your time and money? If you haven't used it, do you think videoconferencing is worth exploring?

Q4 - Pets: According to a national poll of working Americans, 17% report their company permits pets at work, while nearly 25% are of the belief that pets should be allowed in the workplace. Do you allow pets in your office/workplace?

