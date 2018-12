Health Care Reform: A Problem, or The Solution?

August 17, 2009 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's been a crazy couple weeks on the national healthcare reform issue. Angry mobs have turned up to shout at legislators at town hall meetings. Academics have decried the 8 percent payroll tax businesses that businesses would pay if they fail to offer their employees healthcare coverage under the proposed America's Affordable Health Choices Act . Many prominent business associations including the International Franchise Association have urged that legislators let the marketplace solve the problem.But over in another corner is a growing drumbeat of pro-reform sentiment within the small business community. The Divided We Fail coalition brings together AARP , the Service Employees International Union ( SEIU ), the Business Roundtable and the National Federation of Independent Business , with the goal of helping Republicans and Democrats come together to hammer out a middle-ground universal healthcare solution.Recently, the Center for Economy Policy Research released a study showing that America's small-business and self-employment levels pale when compared with those of other nations -- 19 other countries had higher rates than our puny 7.2%. One of the study's posited reasons for our poor showing: the lack of universal access to healthcareWhat do you think -- is our healthcare system part of the problem? Or would the cost of universal healthcare be an even bigger problem?