Four For Friday For Entrepreneurs

Q1 - Decisions: Which would you rather have: The power to make all the decisions, or the ability to veto them?

Q2 - Time Management: Benjamin Franklin is credited with saying, "You may delay, but time will not." What's your most valuable time management advice?

Q3 - Cutting Back: Economists tell us the U.S. economy began contracting in late 2007, and that the economic downturn became global by the beginning of the 4th quarter of 2008. With the current recession in mind, what have you already done to reduce costs within your company, and what do you think you might have to do going forward?

Q4 - Expressing Your Opinion: In an op-ed appearing in the Wall Street Journal last week, Whole Foods Market, Inc. CEO John Mackey proposed eight things we can do right now to improve health care in the U.S. without adding to the federal deficit. While Mackey's points weren't necessarily new, groundbreaking, or even controversial (all had been proposed during the run-up to the last Presidential election), the tone of the op-ed -- along with many characterizations of it by those who support the President's health care reform -- has caused a backlash in the form of calls to boycott the grocer's 275+ stores nationwide (on Facebook alone, more than 22,000 people have signed on to boycott the chain). As a founder, CEO, or senior company executive, how likely are you to stand up for something you believe in -- as Mackey did -- even if it means putting your brand's reputation and business in harm's way?

