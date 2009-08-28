Four For Friday For Entrepreneurs

August 28, 2009 min read

Q1 - Co-CEOs: Guthy-Renker, one of the world's largest producers of infomercials with sales of more than $1.3 billion per year, recently announced the appointment of Ben Van de Bunt and Kevin Knee as Co-CEOs. According to a company-issued statement, Van de Bunt will oversee all facets of marketing for current and newly developed brands, while Knee will oversee business operations, encompassing IT, finance, and the company's international business units. Why would or wouldn't Co-CEOs work in your company, and what do you think about the concept of Co-CEOs?

Q2 - Selling on eBay: In a move aimed at increasing revenue while helping simplify the car-shopping experience, General Motors last week launched a promotion enabling consumers to click and buy new vehicles online via an eBayStore from participating California Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Pontiac dealers. Has your company ever considered opening an eBay Store? If so, did you succeed in using the eBay platform or was it a failure? If not, is it something you're now considering?

Q3 - Shark Tank: As you may have read here on Daily Dose, ABC Television is now in the midst of broadcasting a reality television show featuring aspiring entrepreneurs who pitch their business ideas, products, and services in hopes of landing investment funds from the show's judges, each of whom we're told is a business mogul worth millions of dollars themselves. Have you caught any episodes of Shark Tank? If so, what do you think about the show (true to life or silly dressing for television)? If you have caught the show, would you be interested in appearing before the judges?

Q4 - Conference: What's the last industry conference or trade show you attended, and would you attend again?