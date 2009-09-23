Wednesday Web Resources: SBA on YouTube, Bizmore, and E-mail on Acid
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.New resources keep popping up on this wonderful internet of ours, and occasionally, I'm going to take the time on my Wednesday blog posts to share some.
This week, I've got three great resources for business owners--two will help you learn how to be successful, and one's about improving your e-mail communications.
First off, the Small Business Administration has hit YouTube with a series of helpful videos. Their Delivering Success series covers all the business basics, including financing, marketing, hiring, and planning. There's also videos on doing a "business reality check," as well as top success tips. If you've been wanting some basic business advice, you're out of excuses--here's some help that's free and as easy as watching TV.
If you have followup questions after you view the SBA videos, you may be able to get them answered at Bizmore--a new portal where business owners can connect to get advice straight from the entrepreneurs' mouths. The site was founded by the global CEO membership organization Vistage International, and founding Business 2.0 editor Jeffrey Davis is serving as editor-in-chief.
Finally...want to make your emails look better to your clients? There's an app for that now, and it's called Email on Acid. Launched in July and still in Beta, this "virtual e-mail simulation and testing" program allows you to view how your email will appear in various e-mail programs and on common types of mobile devices. You can see a five-minute demo of how the EonA "Acid Test" works on the site.
So far the beta version is free, so if you're curious if your graphics really appear to recipients or if they're just seeing those evil little blue boxes with question marks inside them, now's the time to check it out.
I'd tell you all about who's behind EonA, but there's no "About Us" page on their site, and no contact phone or e-mail either, just one of those evil fill-in contact forms that no one ever seems to read. This is Web site 101 stuff, people! LinkedIn indicates they're based in Denver, and Michelle Thies of Liquamedia in Scottsdale is a cofounder...and that's all I've got. But the app sounds useful anyway.