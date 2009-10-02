Four For Friday For Entrepreneurs - Do you still use traditional business cards?
Q1 - Business cards: While exchanging business cards remains fairly common, more professionals it seems are also opting for Web-based card exchange services and digital business cards. Companies like BusinessCard2, DubMeNow, CloudContacts, TwtBizCard, Bump, BeamMe, SnapDat, Retaggr, and Poken all offer digital business card options. Do you still use the traditional business card or have you transitioned some or all of your company's card exchanges to the digital format?
Q2 - Reputation: Do you actively monitor your company's reputation online? If so, what tools do you use to stay on top of what customers and others are saying about you and your business?
Q3 - Product Placement: Ask any business owner if they'd like their product or service featured on Oprah, and they're likely to say YES! Aside from Oprah, where's the best place for your products or services to be featured from a product placement perspective?
Q4 - Challenge: What's the most challenging aspect of your job?