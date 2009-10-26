Twitter Contest Lets You Pitch VCs

October 26, 2009 min read

If you're hoping to connect with venture capital firms to pitch your company story, a new contest may help--but you'll need to be ready to catch a plane to Seattle.



This year at Northwest Entrepreneur Network's signature networking event, Entrepreneur University, six lucky companies will get to make their pitch before a media panel and conference attendees. How do you qualify? A Twitter contest.

That's right--boil your business idea down to 140 characters and tweet it, using the hashtag handle #EUidol. Better get busy, as entrepreneurs are already pitching away in Twitterland. Winners will be decided by the editors of TechFlash. In addition, five more winners will be picked by members of Northwest Entrepreneur Network.



The deadline is this Friday, Oct. 30! So get cracking if you'd like to play Entrepreneur Idol in Seattle next week. Create a snappy pitch and you could be winging your way to the Bellevue Hyatt Regency, east of Seattle, for Entrepreneur University on Nov. 5.



May the best tweeter win!