How Will You Celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week?
A sort of We Are The World moment for young entrepreneurs happens this week--the second annual Global Entrepreneurship Week. Founded by busy U.S. business-stimulators the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation and U.K.-based Make Your Mark, the week aims to bring together young would-be business owners from around the globe to learn and get inspired to make their business dreams a reality.
In 90 countries around the world, events will be held to mentor, teach and stimulate the next generation of entrepreneurs. More than 3 million people are expected to participate in over 5,000 events.
The week offers activities galore--the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards given out by Entrepreneurs' Organization will recognize its undergraduate business owners, and the documentary Ten9Eight by Mary Mazzio, about 35 business-plan competition finalists, will screen in major U.S. cities. The Cleantech Open Ideas Competition will hand out its awards for better-technology solutions. The "Apprentice"-style Global Innovation Tournament will select local winners from their 3-minute video entries during the week.
In the U.S. alone, more than 688 activities are planned for the week.
It's the busy season for many business owners, and the economy has many down if not out. But if you can possibly do it, make the time to participate in the week. Reach out, mentor a student, speak on a panel, hire an intern, visit a school. Alfa Demmellash, CEO of Rising Tide Capital, is sponsoring a series of events in New Jersey. What will you do to foster this explosion of young entrepreneurial energy?
A newly released analysis of job creation by the Kauffman Foundation shows that young and brand-new companies are "the primary drivers of job creation in the United States." Companies less than five years old created nearly two-thirds of the net new jobs in 2007, the study found. So there may be no better way to ramp up our economy than to reach out to young entrepreneurs this week.
What will you be doing during Global Entrepreneurship Week? Leave a comment and let us know.