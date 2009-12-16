Could You Create One Job?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Owner of Make a Living Writing
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
create-one-job.jpgThere's one facet of President Barack Obama's jobs initiative that I keep coming back to: the one that would offer small businesses incentives for making their first employee hire. The proposal is a 25 percent tax credit off the amount of salary of the hire. With $200 billion of the Troubled Asset Relief Program funds left over, the administration is now looking to divert that money and invest it in small-business stimulus.

Given the state of the economy, I wonder: Would 25 percent be enough?

Distressed at how small business continues to flounder rather than creating the jobs needed to drive us out of this recession, the credit sounds like a good idea. But I wonder if it's misplaced.
So many of the startup entrepreneurs I've interviewed lately have spoken proudly of how they've avoided hiring employees by using contractors. In this era of oDesk, eLance and other virtual freelance-worker sites, it seems fewer businesses even dream of hiring an actual, full-on, full-time employee. Many pride themselves on using 20 or more contractors without breaking down and hiring one actual employee. 
I've been writing a lot lately about the success of home-based businesses. Half of them don't have any employees. Personally, I have an accountant, Web developer, editor and designer, none of whom I would hire full-time

But the job-creation potential is alluring. If just 1 percent of small businesses with no employees were convinced by a credit to make that first hire, that would create 200,000 jobs, Rhonda Abrams recently wrote for the Gannett newspaper chain.
The idea of taking on the burden of paying workers comp, unemployment insurance and all the other costs of full-time employment seems very daunting right now. The leap from one-person business to two-person is a big one. It's a different mindset when you begin growing your company to be the kind that has employees.

What if the credit could also apply to giving contract work above a certain dollar amount? That would let many freelancers flourish while also helping the business grow.

Among the interesting testimony delivered during Senate committee hearings about jobs came from Bruce Katz of the conservative Brookings Institution. His theory: The recession has affected different metropolitan markets in different ways, and there is no single American economy. We need immediate jobs money to go to city, state and county governments to keep them employing people and offering work to small-business contractors, and big infrastructure projects to bring jobs, once again supporting more work for the small firms involved in construction. Sort of a trickle-down theory--and similar to what we've already seen with the stimulus funds. But would more of the same turn this around? I don't know.

Would the proposed 25 percent tax credit on first-hire salary make you take the plunge and hire your first full-time worker? Leave a comment and let us know.

If not, what form would you like to see federal small-business assistance take? Tell us your idea.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market