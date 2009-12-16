2010 Small-Biz Forecast Extravaganza!
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.Why look at individual 2010 forecasts elsewhere when you can see a whole bunch of forecasts herded together and presented to you in one convenient blog, right here on the Daily Dose!
Because late December always brings with it a veritable hailstorm of forecasts, I'm organizing these by topic for easier digestion.
Trends and innovation: American Express OPEN brings us Duct Tape Marketing maven John Jantsch's 5 Trends That Will Shape Small Business in 2010. Among them: the rise of real-time everything, cloud computing, and the convergence of online and offline marketing.
Also in the trend vein, Chicago Now offers the Top 10 Small Business Trends of the Decade, chronicling the rise of personal branding, social networking, and remote workers, among others. Over at Intuit, they've been reporting on significant small-business innovations--this year's crop includes research on small-business credit, a paper on the importance of small-business innovation, and another one on the rise of hobbypreneurs.
Finally, on the gloom-and-doom side, BusinessWeek foresees a big cloud-computing disaster next year. Something to consider as you're signing up for cloud-based software and services.
Microbusiness: MicroEnterprise Journal's Dawn Rivers Baker thinks microenterprises will be the first to benefit from the economic upswing.
Advertising and marketing: Ad Age offers 10 Signs the Worst of 2009 is Behind Us...and 10 Reasons to Remain Worried about 2010. If they were an arrow indicator, they'd be at even-steven. They find something to be both encouraged and worried by in unemployment figures, job losses, GDP growth, housing, and so on.
Over at MarketingProfs, they quote an Ad-ology Research forecast that includes an improved small-biz outlook, more social networking, and more online marketing in general (memo to the 46 percent of you who apparently don't have a website yet!). More small-biz owners report they will spend on online video and commit more resources to social-media and mobile-ad projects.
What's your 2010 small business forecast? Add your predictions below.
I have one online-marketing prediction of my own: If the past few years were about getting search results and page views by stuffing your site with content, next year will be about reputation-building--gaining thought-leader status through authoritative information you provide customers online.
So many of these forecasts come out that in a week or two I may do a sequel! We'll see.