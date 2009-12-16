2010 Small-Biz Forecast Extravaganza!

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Owner of Make a Living Writing
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
biz-forecast.jpgWhy look at individual 2010 forecasts elsewhere when you can see a whole bunch of forecasts herded together and presented to you in one convenient blog, right here on the Daily Dose!

Because late December always brings with it a veritable hailstorm of forecasts, I'm organizing these by topic for easier digestion.

Trends and innovation: American Express OPEN brings us Duct Tape Marketing maven John Jantsch's 5 Trends That Will Shape Small Business in 2010. Among them: the rise of real-time everything, cloud computing, and the convergence of online and offline marketing.

Also in the trend vein, Chicago Now offers the Top 10 Small Business Trends of the Decade, chronicling the rise of personal branding, social networking, and remote workers, among others. Over at Intuit, they've been reporting on significant small-business innovations--this year's crop includes research on small-business credit, a paper on the importance of small-business innovation, and another one on the rise of hobbypreneurs.

Finally, on the gloom-and-doom side, BusinessWeek foresees a big cloud-computing disaster next year. Something to consider as you're signing up for cloud-based software and services. 

Microbusiness: MicroEnterprise Journal's Dawn Rivers Baker thinks microenterprises will be the first to benefit from the economic upswing.

Advertising and marketing: Ad Age offers 10 Signs the Worst of 2009 is Behind Us...and 10 Reasons to Remain Worried about 2010. If they were an arrow indicator, they'd be at even-steven. They find something to be both encouraged and worried by in unemployment figures, job losses, GDP growth, housing, and so on.

Over at MarketingProfs, they quote an Ad-ology Research forecast that includes an improved small-biz outlook, more social networking, and more online marketing in general (memo to the 46 percent of you who apparently don't have a website yet!). More small-biz owners report they will spend on online video and commit more resources to social-media and mobile-ad projects. 

What's your 2010 small business forecast? Add your predictions below. 

I have one online-marketing prediction of my own: If the past few years were about getting search results and page views by stuffing your site with content, next year will be about reputation-building--gaining thought-leader status through authoritative information you provide customers online.

So many of these forecasts come out that in a week or two I may do a sequel! We'll see.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.

Starting a Business

Want Startup Success? Keep It Simple, Stupid!