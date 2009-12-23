2009: Ending on a Low Note?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Owner of Make a Living Writing
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
2009-low-note.jpgYesterday, we reported on positive trends that developed as the year wound down. Today, we look at the naysayers who forecast more gloom ahead in 2010. Which view contains the truth about what 2010 holds for small businesses? Only time will tell.



Among the recent pieces of distressing news for small business:

Ã¢Â€Â¢ Trader-turned-reporter Henry Blodget of The Business Insider reported in November that sole proprietor's income has "fallen off a cliff" in the past year. 

Ã¢Â€Â¢ Small businesses, BusinessWeek reported, "Won't Be Hiring."

Ã¢Â€Â¢ The Discover Small Business Watch index for November showed economic confidence plummeting among small business owners. More than half of small business owners surveyed reported they have fears of running out of cash or access to credit.

Ã¢Â€Â¢ A survey of its members by small-business Web site MerchantCircle showed only 20% agreed that the worst of the recession is behind us.

Ã¢Â€Â¢ Small-biz sales fell 3.75 percent in the first nine months of the year, according to Sageworks. 

Ã¢Â€Â¢ Seattle-based TechFlash reported on a Foley & Lardner study of tech executives that found many accelerating their merger or sale plans, even though their valuations are rising. Why? They simply don't have the cash flow to keep going, even though 72 percent of respondents said they expect the value of their company to grow over the next two years.

Ã¢Â€Â¢ In October, major banks cut their small-business loan portfolios by another $1 billion, the Treasury Department reported. The 22 banks that participated in Treasury bailout programs did $11.6 billion less in small-biz lending from April-October.

OK, who's depressed? It's quite a litany of negative news. But is it yesterday's news, and will 2010 be brighter? Leave us a comment and let us know your outlook.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market