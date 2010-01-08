5 Tips to Attract More Blog Comments

January 8, 2010 min read

As companies turn to Facebook to boost their business, they notice more people posting Facebook Status Updates, Notes, Pictures, and Video than are posting comments on their company blog. As a result, business owners and marketing managers tend to do one of two things:



Discontinue blogging altogether, because all the action is on Facebook.

Wonder what they can do to generate more comments on their blog.

Cross that first option off your list right now. Abandoning your blog for Facebook is a lousy decision, and I will tell you why in a post slated for next week. Opt for the second solution, instead - do what you can to attract more comments on your company blog. Following are five tips for doing just that: